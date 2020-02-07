City Council of West Point, TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, TENTATIVE AGENDAWritten by Theresa Rose on February 7, 2020
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Budget Maximum Property Tax Levy for Fiscal Year 2020-2021(FYE21): Set Public Hearing on Approval of Maximum Tax Levy for February 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
- Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption
- Marvin McGregor, 390 8th St
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Special Meeting of January 2, 2020
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of January 13, 2020
- Minutes of Special Meeting of January 27, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for January, 2020
- Warrants Payable for February, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT