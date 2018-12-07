City Council of West Point, Iowa Regular Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on December 7, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, December 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

 

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. a) Application for Voluntary Annexation – Sunshine Land LLLP (hearing)
  3. b) Resolution No. 757-18, “A Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. Liquor License Application
  • Holtkamp Automotive Repair, Exp: 12/31/18
  1. b) Resolution No.758-18, “A Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa””
  2.  c) Resolution No. 759-18, “A Resolution to Dispose of Real Property within the City                               of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of November 13, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for November, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for December, 2018

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT

 