City Council of West Point, Iowa Meets February 12

Written by Theresa Rose on February 10, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

 

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR STUEKERJUERGEN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. a) Resolution No. 714-17, “A Resolution Ratifying Contract Award of Avenue D Reconstruction from Fourth Street to Eighth Street – West Point, Iowa – 2017, for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) HTC Bunny Hop

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. Receipt and Consideration of Final Proposed Budget Estimate for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 (FYE18); Set Public Hearing on Adoption of Final Budget for March 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
  3. Resolution No. 715-17, “A Resolution Approving Health and Dental Insurance for the Chief of Police for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. a) Regular Meeting Minutes of January 9, 2017
  3. Special Meeting Minutes of January 23, 2017
  4. Treasurer’s Report for January, 2017
  5. Warrants Payable for February, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT