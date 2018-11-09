City Council of West Point, Iowa

Written by Theresa Rose on November 9, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA

 

Regular Meeting at City Hall

313 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. a) Voluntary annexation – Dollar General (hearing)

 

  1. b) West Park Subdivision bids (hearing)
  2. c) Dispose of Real Property (West Park Subdivision)

 

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) Katie Wilson, Winter Wonderland
  3. b) Kelsey Bales, Christmas lights
  4. c) Jessica Nolan, Little Free Library

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Planning & Zoning Commission Annual Report – FYE18
  3. b) Municipal Utility Board Annual Report – CY17
  4. c) Resolution No. 755-18, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation of Property to the City of West Point, Iowa”
  5. e) Resolution No. 756-18, “A Resolution Setting Public Hearing on the Application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan for the City of West Point, Iowa”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of October 8, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for October, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for November, 2018

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT