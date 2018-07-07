City Council of West Point, Iowa

City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 7, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, July 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR STUEKERJUERGEN
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Car Show, 8/25/18
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- a) Reappointments to Boards and Commissions
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) City Administrator position
- b) Liquor License Application, Phil’s Pub (outdoor service; exp. 7/23/18)
- c) Liquor License Applications, Sweet Corn Festival Extended Service Area
- Aggie’s on the Square
- Corner Tap
- Fourth Street Bar & Grill
- Phil’s Pub
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of June 11, 2018
- Treasurer’s Report for June, 2018
- Warrants Payable for July, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT