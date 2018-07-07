City Council of West Point, Iowa

Written by Theresa Rose on July 7, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, July 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR STUEKERJUERGEN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) Car Show, 8/25/18

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT
  2. a) Reappointments to Boards and Commissions

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) City Administrator position
  3. b) Liquor License Application, Phil’s Pub (outdoor service; exp. 7/23/18)
  4. c) Liquor License Applications, Sweet Corn Festival Extended Service Area
  • Aggie’s on the Square
  • Corner Tap
  • Fourth Street Bar & Grill
  • Phil’s Pub

 

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of June 11, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for June, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for July, 2018

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT