City Council of West Point, Iowa

City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on November 10, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, November 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BUCHHOLZ
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Carrie Green, Winter Wonderland
- b) Dennis Menke
- c) Albert Schinstock, HTC Baseball
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Planning & Zoning Commission Annual Report – FYE17
- b) Municipal Utility Board Annual Report – CY16
- c) Annual Financial Report FYE17
- d) Resolution No. 728-17, “Preliminary Resolution to Dispose of Real Property and Provide for the Notice of Public Hearing”
- e) Resolution No. 729-17, “A Resolution Approving Extending 28E Agreement between the City of Donnellson, Iowa, and the City of West Point, Iowa, for Law Enforcement Services”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of October 9, 2017
- Treasurer’s Report for October, 2017
- Warrants Payable for November, 2017
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT