City Council of West Point, Iowa

Written by Theresa Rose on November 10, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

 

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, November 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BUCHHOLZ

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) Carrie Green, Winter Wonderland
  3. b) Dennis Menke
  4. c) Albert Schinstock, HTC Baseball

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Planning & Zoning Commission Annual Report – FYE17
  3. b) Municipal Utility Board Annual Report – CY16
  4. c) Annual Financial Report FYE17
  5. d) Resolution No. 728-17, “Preliminary Resolution to Dispose of Real Property and Provide for the Notice of Public Hearing”
  6. e) Resolution No. 729-17, “A Resolution Approving Extending 28E Agreement between the City of Donnellson, Iowa, and the City of West Point, Iowa, for Law Enforcement Services”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of October 9, 2017
  3. Treasurer’s Report for October, 2017
  4. Warrants Payable for November, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT