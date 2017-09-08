City Council of West Point, Iowa

Written by Theresa Rose on September 8, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

 

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  7. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. MAYOR’S REPORT
  9. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  10. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  11. OLD BUSINESS
  12. NEW BUSINESS
  13. a) Resolution No. 726-17, “A Resolution Approving the 2016-17 Road Use Tax Fund (RUTF) Street Finance Report for FYE17 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  14. b) Resolution No. 727-17, “Resolution to Obtain Corporate Credit Card for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  15. c) Budget Workshop approval
  16. d) Wastewater Training approval
  17. e) Policy & Administration recommendation: Additional Employee
  18. f) Liquor License Applications
  • Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
  • Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/17; No Outdoor Service)
  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 14, 2017
  3. Treasurer’s Report for August, 2017
  4. Warrants Payable for September, 2017
  5. OTHER BUSINESS
  6. ADJOURNMENT