City Council of West Point, Iowa

City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 8, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Resolution No. 726-17, “A Resolution Approving the 2016-17 Road Use Tax Fund (RUTF) Street Finance Report for FYE17 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- b) Resolution No. 727-17, “Resolution to Obtain Corporate Credit Card for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- c) Budget Workshop approval
- d) Wastewater Training approval
- e) Policy & Administration recommendation: Additional Employee
- f) Liquor License Applications
- Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
- Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/17; No Outdoor Service)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 14, 2017
- Treasurer’s Report for August, 2017
- Warrants Payable for September, 2017
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT