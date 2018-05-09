City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Public hearing on proposed plans & specs. on proposed South Iris & Linden

Drive Connector Trail.

Resolution approving award of contract for S. Iris & Linden Dr. Connector Trail.

Change Order No. 2 on Jay Street Sewer Reconstruction project.

Resolution supporting continuation of Main Street Program in Mount Pleasant.

* e) Renewal Application for Class E Liquor License for Hy Vee Food Store at

1700 E. Washington Street.

* f) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for Iris Bowling Center

at 300 S. Iris Street.

* g) Renewal application for Class E Liquor License for Gasland Express at

309 W. Washington Street.

* h) Renewal application for Class B Native Wine Permit for Main Street

Frame & Art.

New Business a) Resolution setting date for proposed vacation of portion of alley at North

Porter & East Henry Street.

b) Resolution approving hiring of Wastewater Treatment Plant laborer.

c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding Business Park signs.

Resolution approving appointment of Firefighter Reserve.

Public Forum