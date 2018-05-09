City Council Meeting

City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on May 9, 2018
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications-
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- Public hearing on proposed plans & specs. on proposed South Iris & Linden
Drive Connector Trail.
- Resolution approving award of contract for S. Iris & Linden Dr. Connector Trail.
- Change Order No. 2 on Jay Street Sewer Reconstruction project.
- Resolution supporting continuation of Main Street Program in Mount Pleasant.
* e) Renewal Application for Class E Liquor License for Hy Vee Food Store at
1700 E. Washington Street.
* f) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for Iris Bowling Center
at 300 S. Iris Street.
* g) Renewal application for Class E Liquor License for Gasland Express at
309 W. Washington Street.
* h) Renewal application for Class B Native Wine Permit for Main Street
Frame & Art.
- New Business
- a) Resolution setting date for proposed vacation of portion of alley at North
Porter & East Henry Street.
- b) Resolution approving hiring of Wastewater Treatment Plant laborer.
- c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding Business Park signs.
- Resolution approving appointment of Firefighter Reserve.
- Public Forum
- Adjourn.