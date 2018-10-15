Cindy Webb

A graveside service for Cynthia (Cindy) Webb will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Center Cemetery in rural Wayland, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until the time of service.

Cynthia Lois Webb born October 17, 1958 passed away in her home in Blue Grass, Iowa on October 11, 2018. She carries her faith in God with her into Heaven. Cindy was born in Mt. Pleasant, IA, the daughter of Herb and Lois (Roth) Swan. She will be remembered with warm hearts for her adventurous spirit, youthful beauty and love for living in the Iowa countryside. Her favorite things included her family, listening to the rain, vine ripe tomatoes from the garden and thrift store shopping. Her take-no-bull attitude helped her gain the nick name “Mad Dog” while her openness to others, even strangers, enabled her to make friends easily. Cindy’s career included positions at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Davenport Police Department and as Administrative Assistant to the Davenport City Council. Cindy owned Encore of Davenport consignment shop for many years.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gary Neal Webb of Blue Grass, IA, and her children Gary William Webb (fiancé Robin Cameron) of New York City, Jenna Webb (Bryant Ferris) and daughter TayLynn Ferris of Denver, CO, Brian Webb (Mindy) of Davenport, IA, her father Herb Swan of Washington and siblings Greta Fisk (Richard) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Curtis Swan (Pam) of Soldotna, AK, Donna Fanning (Darrell) of Cedar Falls, IA, Doug Swan (Lori) of Washington, IA, Scott Swan (Bobbie) of Houston, TX, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Cindy in death were her mother Lois Swan and nephew Jamie Swan.