Cindy Panther

Cynthia M. “Cindy” Panther, 60, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born July 18, 1957 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel “Fuzzy” and Emma (Bentler) Schwartz. On May 26, 1979 she married William Panther at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Bill of West Point, Iowa; two sons: Mitch (Amy) Panther of Marshalltown, Iowa and Brent (Kara) Panther of Geneva, Illinois; one grandson: Caleb; one brother: Wayne (Kathy) Schwartz of Houghton, Iowa; ten sisters: Carol (Gary) Merschman of West Point, Iowa, Joann (Gene) Brune of Houghton, Iowa, Bonnie (Pat) Hamilton of Sparks, Nevada, Marcia (Larry) Towers of Donahue, Iowa, Nancy (Fred) Laub of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donna Schwartz of Dyer, Indiana, Danette Schwartz of Independence, Iowa, Audrey (Marty) Hamerlinck of Rock Island, Illinois, Karen (Rick) Kuntz of Wever, Iowa and Jan (Paul) Dohman of West Point, Iowa. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Dan and one brother Gary.

Cindy worked for Advanced Home Health Care. She enjoyed her family, especially her sons and grandson. Cindy also enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, doing puzzles, watching movies and playing games.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Following the visitation her body has been entrusted to the Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 at St, Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

In lieu of flowers Cindy requested donations be made in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.