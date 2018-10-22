Chronic Disease Self-Care Group to meet October 30th

Henry County Health Center invites all individuals with a chronic disease to join us for a free program “Coffee with Katie” on Tuesday, October 30th, from 2:00-3:00 pm. This will be held in the Diabetes Education Center, located in Suite 25 at HCHC. RSVP by October 29th, to reserve your seat.

Join Katie Westphal, RN, BSN, for a social hour, fresh coffee and fruit, plus a discussion on the topic of “Season’s Eatings! Holiday Eating Tips.”

The public is invited to attend this free program. Bring a friend. For more information or for directions, contact HCHC’s Diabetes Education Department at 319-385-6518.