Christy Ann Hribal

Christy Ann Hribal, 43, of Creston, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Gits of love and friendship may be given to the family, payable to Mykenna Perry, for expenses occurred over the past several days or Iowa Donor Network. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com. Through the generosity of Christy’s family, Christy has given the gift of life to several individuals by being an organ donor.

Born August 31, 1975, in Burlington, IA, Christy Ann was the daughter of Morris Ray and Diana Lynn (Bennett) Lowe. She was a 1993 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended cosmetology school. Christy married Shane Hribal. The couple later divorced.

During high school, Christy worked at Hardee’s in Mt. Pleasant. Moving to Creston in 1993, she worked as a technician at Precision Optical. Christy then worked as a cook at the elementary and middle school in Creston before she was employed by Grandview University as a cook.

Devoting herself to her children, Christy loved spending time with her family and friends. She demonstrated her cooking talents for them as she created new recipes to cook and share. A crafty person, Christy liked to paint and decorate wine bottles.

Christy is survived by a daughter, Mykenna (Nicholas) Perry of Creston, IA; her mother, Diana Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a sister, Janelle (Bob Bowman) Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a niece; four nephews; and four great-nephews. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding Christy in death was a son, Dalton Hribal in 2012; her father, Morris Lowe; maternal grandparents, William and Wanda Bennett; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Elizabeth Lowe.