Christmas in the Villages

Celebrate the season beginning November 25 and continuing throughout the month of December with a variety of special events happening in the Villages of Van Buren County in Southeast Iowa. The spirit of the season will abound as you enjoy the ever-popular Festival of Trees, Amish Dinner, Lighted Parade, Candy Walk, Horse-drawn Carriage Rides, unique holiday shopping experiences, and so much more! NEW this year, is a Holiday Tea Party in Bentonsport, Christmas Concert in Douds, Night of Holiday Fun in Keosauqua and a Service of Light on Christmas Eve in Milton. For a complete listing of activities visit www.villagesofvanburen.com or call 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 for your free brochure.

Nov. 23- Dec. 31

Enchanted Forest Walk in Cantril. Self-guided tour of holiday lights & displays in Waubonsie Park from dusk to 10pm each night. Golf carts available by request. (Weather Permitting)

Saturday, Nov. 25th

Wasko Hardware’s Christmas Open House. In-store specials, prizes and refreshments celebrating National Small Business Saturday! Hours: 8am-5pm. 810 1st St., Keosauqua

Breakfast & Photos with Santa at Libertyville Savings Bank. Christmas Bear drawing and other kids activities from 9am- 12pm. 20390 Hwy. 1, Keosauqua

Sip & Stroll in Bonaparte.The shops will be decorated for the holidays and owners will offer shoppers specials and discounts from 1pm-4pm. Enjoy wine tasting, hot chocolate, mulled cider, appetizers, old-fashioned holiday cookies and candy. Downtown Bonaparte.

Keosauqua Chamber is sponsoring Small Business Saturday. Local businesses will have special sales throughout the day.

Friday – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 3

Festival of Trees, Hwy. 1 North, Keosauqua. Dozens of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, & table top trees based on the theme ” Christmas Attic” on display at the Roberts Memorial Center. Sponsored by the Lions Clubs of Van Buren County, the trees will be purchased through a silent auction taking place throughout the weekend. There will also be several items for cash & carry. Santa will be visiting on Saturday from 9am-8pm. A variety of live music and refreshments will be served throughout the weekend. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit Christmas for Kids. Hours: Fri. – 5pm-9pm. Sat. – 9a-8pm, Sun. – 12pm-3pm.

The Festival of Trees live entertainment schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 1, 2017

6 pm – Barbara Nixon at the piano

6:30 – Michael Philipsen, Concert Pianist

7 pm – Heritage Baptist Church Choir

7:30 – Caroling with Doris Strait at the piano

Saturday, December 2, 2017

9:30am – Stockport Community Children’s Choir and Bells

10 am – Van Buren Middle School Band & Choir.

11 am – Van Buren Elementary School Music Department

11:30 – Van Buren Children’s Choir and Bells

12 pm – S & K Dance Studio presents “Polar Express”

1 pm – Van Buren High School Music Department

1:45pm – Beverly O’Brien

2 pm – The Tarnished Brass Band

3 pm – Jim Settles and Stan Knipfer

4 pm – The piano students of Sonia Stookesberry

5 pm – Sonia Stookesberry at the piano

6 pm – Vicki Robertson and Shirley Lindell

6:30pm – Vern Gerig

7 pm – Richelle Runyon

Sunday, December 3, 2017

1 pm – Tom Allen

1:30pm – Linda Mitcheltree at the piano

2 pm – Paulette’s Dance Studio

Friday Dec. 1

Late Night Gladness Sale at the Dutchman’s Store! The old-fashion general store will be open until 10:00pm for exclusive late-night specials. 103 Division St., Cantril.

Soup and Grilled Cheese Supper from 5pm-8pm. Chili, Vegetable, Potato and Oyster Soup with bars or brownies. Free will donation. Cantril Fire Station, 104 W. 3rd St., Cantril.

Amish Christmas Dinner at Sunrise Bakery, Northeast of Bonaparte, 21913 White Ave. (New location.) Hours: 5pm-7:30pm. Adults: $11.00, Seniors 65+: $9.00, Children 5-12:, $5.50, Under 4: Free.

Saturday Dec. 2

NEW EVENT! Holiday Tea Party with sweet and savory finger foods in a historic and festive setting. Held at 3:00pm at The Stone House in the Bentonsport National Historic District. Reservations are $18.00 per person, limited seating.

Reserve your seats today. Online at villagesofvanburen.com or in person at the Van Buren County Welcome Center, 809 First St. Credit cards accepted. Breakfast on Main Street in Bonaparte.Full hot breakfast from 7am-9am, Soup Luncheon from 11am-1pm. both for a free will donation. Opera House, 103 Main St., Bonaparte.

M Claus at the Bonaparte Library from 1:30pm-3pm. Serving cookies to the children.602 8th St., Bonaparte.

Get your picture with Santa Claus at the Great Day Café from 10:30am -12:30pm, 202 Main St., Keosauqua.

Bentonsport Country Christmas.Merchants dressed in 1840’s period clothing will have treats and special activities in their shops from 10am- 5pm as they celebrate the Christmas Holidays.

~ Santa and Jingles will be Downtown from 11am-1pm

~ First 20 people into the Artisan Co-Op will receive a gift.

Saturday – Sunday, Dec. 2 – 3

Virginia Memorial Christmas Bazaar & Candy Walk.Arts & craft vendors, lunch 11am-2pm (Soup & Sandwich), lots of holiday goodies and candy sold by the pound. Hours: Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-4pm. Community Center, 201 S 4th St., Farmington.

Pioneer Home Driving Tour. Visit the Pioneer Museum (205 S. 4th St., next to Casey’s) and get a map and listing of historical homes in Farmington and take off on a self-guided tour of these “pioneer homes.”. Prize drawing on Sunday at 4pm for those who have visited over the weekend. Hours: 2nd & Dec. 9th, 10am-4pm ~ Dec. 3rd & Dec. 10th, 12-4pm.

Sunday Dec. 3

Christmas Music from the Community.Free food and fellowship beginning at 6:00pm. Everyone is welcome to come and join in, an evening of singing together as well as special music. Bethel Worship Center, south of Douds, 16682 Bethel Rock Ave., Douds.

Friday Dec. 8

NEW EVENT! Night of Holiday Fun. First Iowa State Bank will serve cookies, cider and hot chocolate in the historic Hotel Manning from 5:30-6:30pm. Students from VBCH Music Department will be leading carols and the Village Folk School will be present to help children craft a unique ornament they can take home or give as a gift. Hotel Manning,100 Van Buren St., Keosauqua.

Saturday Dec. 9

Stockport Soup Supper from 5pm-7:30pm.There will be an auction, entertainment and Santa. Free will donation. American Legion Hall, 112 E. Legion St., Stockport.

Holiday Open House at Cedar Valley Winery in Batavia from 10am-6pm..Early bird discounts: 10-11am 20% off wine & basket purchases. 11am-Noon 15% off wine & basket purchases. 12-Close 10% off wine & basket purchases. Cedar Valley Winery, 2034 Dewberry Ave., Batavia.

Here Comes Santa Claus….to Douds! Soup Supper at Community Center, 14159 Hwy. 98, at 5pm free-will donation. Santa and Horse-drawn wagon rides at 5:30pm. Candy for the kids and Pictures with Santa.

Santa Visits Milton. Soup supper (free will offering), craft and bake sale from 5pm-7pm. and Mrs. Santa Claus will arrive around 6:30pm. Proceeds towards the restoration of the Heritage House. Milton Legion Hall, 324 E Old Main St., Milton.

Friday Dec. 15

Cantril Home Lighting Contest from 6pm-9pm.Winners will be announced at the Soup Supper on Dec.

16th.

Saturday Dec. 16

Cantril’s Lighted Christmas Parade & Soup Supper. Parade at 6pm, Soup Supper with Santa, (following parade) for a free will donation, at Fire Station, 104 W 3rd St., Cantril.

Santa VisitsEach child will receive a small gift to celebrate the holidays. Held from 5pm-7pm at the Birmingham Fire Station, 131 E. Cedar St., Birmingham.

Dec. 16 – Dec. 30

Yoder’s Indian Creek Furniture hosts their Annual Holiday Sale. 10% off all furniture in-stock and custom orders, 5% off poly-lawn furniture. 22769 Rte. V64, Milton. Open Mon-Sat. 8am-5pm.

Sunday Dec. 17

NEW EVENT! Christmas Concertwith Chuck Crane from Branson, MO. Chuck sings on the Presley’s Show and sung with the Blackwood Brothers. Music begins at 10:45am. Everyone is welcome. Bethel Worship Center, south of Douds, 16682 Bethel Rock Ave.

Santa visit and Soup Supper for a free will donation from 5pm-7pm.at the Bonaparte Opera House, 614 1st St., Bonaparte.

Sunday Dec. 24

NEW EVENT! Service of Light held from 11pm-12am at the Milton Christian Church, 301 E. Oak St.

Sunday Dec. 31

New Year Eve Sing. Good Gospel music and family fellowship beginning at 5:30pm. Soups, drinks and table service provided. Bring a covered dish to share if possible. No admission fee. Held at Roberts Memorial Building, Hwy. 1 N., Keosauqua.

For a complete list of scheduled events visit: www. villagesofvanburen.com or call 319-293-7111 /800-868-7822