Chorale Resumes Rehearsals Tonight

This semester, the Mt. Pleasant Chorale will resume rehearsals on Monday evenings on the IW campus in Old Main Rm 300 at 7:00 pm.

The Choral has been afforded a unique opportunity to perform the Gloria from Messa di Gloria by Puccini and Felix Mendelssohn’s Verleigh uns Frieden with the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra.

Musicians from Fairfield’s Chamber Singers and Bel Canto from Burlington will be joining the Chorale and the Iowa Wesleyan Concert Choir for this concert event. Performances will be held in mid February on the IW campus, in Burlington and in Ottumwa. Community members, faculty and staff are invited and encouraged to join Monday evening rehearsals.