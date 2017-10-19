Child Endangerment Causing Death Arrests



RIVERSIDE, Iowa — On Thursday, October 19, 2017, Ambrashia Marie Chrzan (29 years old) and Anthony Lamont McCoy (36 years old) of Riverside, Iowa were taken into custody for the Wednesday, November 9, 2016, death of a minor. After a joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, and the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, officials secured and executed arrest warrants for Child Endangerment Resulting in Death (Iowa State Criminal Code, 726.6(4)), a Class B felony.

On November 9, 2016, the seventeen (17) month old minor, identified herein as A.M., was discovered unresponsive in her crib by her mother, Ambrashia Chrzan. Ambrashia Chrzan and Anthony McCoy were identified as the biological parents and the sole caretakers responsible for care and feeding of A.M.

On November 10, 2016, an autopsy was done on A.M. by a pathologist at the University of Iowa Hospital’s Decedent Care Unit. A.M’s death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was undetermined while malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the death. At the time of the autopsy, A.M.’s body weight was eleven (11) pounds and the pathologist found A.M. to be in a state of malnutrition.

Ambrashia Chrzan and Anthony McCoy are currently being housed in the Washington County Jail. If convicted, both face up to no more than fifty (50) years confinement.