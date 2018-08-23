Chief Archer Will Retire February 22

The Mt. Pleasant City Council reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer. The Chief submitted his letter informing the mayor and the council of his intent to retire from the Mt. Pleasant police department effective February 22, 2019. He joined the department 35 years ago and became chief about 6 years ago. He said it was a great department then and continues to be a great department. He thanked the city for support of the police department staffing it with good people, and keeping the facilities and equipment up to date. He also asked the council to consider looking within the department for his replacement. While one officer has indicated an interest in the position, archer said there are several capable officers that could fill the position. Chief Archer said getting a conviction in the Elizabeth Syperda case was a highlight for him during his career. Right now he doesn’t have any firm plans expect to spend more time outside on his tree farm.