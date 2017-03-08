Cheryl Lee Parmelee

Cheryl Lee Parmelee, 76, of Keosauqua formerly of Cantril died at 12:30 A.M. Tuesday March 7, 2017 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born February 23, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA to Lee J. and Verda L. Whitcanack Parmelee.

Cheryl grew up in California, graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1958 and had attended several colleges and graduated from San Francisco State University in 1963 with a degree in Sociology. She spent many years in Bakersfield working as a secretary for an insurance company before moving to Iowa to take care of her mother. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield where she worked for many years in the church office and attended Cantril United Methodist when she could not make it to Fairfield. Cheryl was a member of Cantril Grass Roots Organization, sang in the church choir and also soloist for numerous events and churches. She spent her adult being a guardian angel for many people as a caretaker. Cheryl enjoyed traveling, feeding birds, working at the haunted trail in Cantril, shopping and helping everybody that she could.

She is survived by a brother, Ronald Parmelee of Bastrop, TX, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday March 10, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Rev. Joseph Phipps officiating. Visitation with family will be 10-11 A.M. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery west of Keosauqua. Memorials to Snack in a Sack program may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 209 W. North Street, Cantril, IA 52542