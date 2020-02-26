Chase William Frank

Chase William Frank, 17, of rural Montrose, Iowa, passed away February 23, 2020, near Montrose, Iowa.

He was born October 4, 2002, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the son of Todd William and Candance Terene (Nogle) Frank.

Survivors include his parents: Candie and Todd; one brother: Gunner Roe; one grandmother: Mary Frank of Green Bay, Wisconsin; aunt and uncles: Bruce (Bev) Nogle of Indiana; Troy Frank of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Thomas Frank of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Travis Frank of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Tobin Frank of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also surviving, are numerous cousins in Wisconsin and Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Kenneth E. Nogle, Coyetta L. Nogle and Roger Frank.

Chase was a Junior at Central Lee High School in Donnellson, Iowa, where he was involved in the FFA. He loved deer hunting with his father and friends. Doe hunting was his specialty. With that love, he also worked wildlife food plots around the farm. Chase also loved racing and working on race cars with his dad and brother, Gunner. He was very mechanical as he had been around racing since he was born. In general, he loved working on cars and customizing them. He was also involved with welding and shop classes at school. Chase valued his friends and would do anything for them. To say the least, he had a very unique way of making people laugh and smile!

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Central Lee High School gymnasium in rural Donnellson with Heather Fuger officiating. The family will meet with friends following the service.

A Memorial Service will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, tentatively Saturday, March 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for the Chase Frank Scholarship Fund.

