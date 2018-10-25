Chase Ends in Arrest

On October 24, 2018 at 8:20 P.M. The Jefferson County Law Center received a phone call from a young female advising that a vehicle was following her from Highway 34, up Packwood Road and onto Brookville Road flashing their lights and driving erratically trying to get the reporting party to pull over. The complainant was scared and turned onto Brookville Road headed towards Fairfield. A Jefferson County deputy made contact with the vehicle close to the intersection of Brookville Road and Grimes Avenue. While making contact with the male driver and having a brief conversation, the driver fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

A Fairfield Police Officer joined the pursuit that went west of Fairfield and ended up going into Jefferson and Van Buren Counties numerous times. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the pursuit. The subject drove north on Highway 1 from Birmingham towards Fairfield where a Fairfield Officer was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The driver then went onto Highway 34, exited at Osage Ave and went on Nutmeg Ave. into the Heartland Coop. Once there, the pursuit ended when it appeared that the driver intentionally struck the large propane gas tank that was on the property.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 38 year old Aaron Stout of Eldon Iowa. Stout was charged with Eluding a law enforcement vehicle a Class D Felony, Driving while revoked, a Serious Misdemeanor, 2 counts of Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a Simple Misdemeanor, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent, a Class D Felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor.

Agencies assisting were, Fairfield Police Department, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Fairfield Fire and Rescue and Midwest Ambulance.

You are reminded that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.