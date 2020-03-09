Chase Details

On March 6th, 2020, at approximately 11:17PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a driving complaint involving a white SUV. While in the 1300-grid of US Highway 34 this vehicle was located and observed to be traveling at a very high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated, and this vehicle did not slow or stop for law enforcement. A pursuit ensued along US Highway 34 and US Highway 218.

During this time the vehicle was operated in a reckless nearly including nearly colliding with other vehicles and traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. This pursuit continued into Lee Co and was ended after being involved in a crash with a patrol vehicle. Six occupants were detained, and no injuries resulted from this incident.

The driver of the vehicle was determined to be, Lee Cameron, 23, of Chicago, Illinois. Multiple items were seized from the vehicle. Lee was taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail.

As a result of this incident and investigation Lee Cameron was charged with Eluding and forgery, both class D felonies. As well as Driving Under Suspension and reckless driving. Multiple other traffic violations were also issued. This incident is still under investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple other agencies during this incident. Including the Iowa State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***