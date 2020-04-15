Chase details

On 04/13/20 at approximately 11 pm Mt Pleasant Police were dispatched to 801 S. Hoaglin Drive reference a hit and run vehicle accident. Officers were notified that that the driver of the vehicle was Zachary Kloppenburg and that he was driving a silver Chevy Silverado. Officers met the offending vehicle on Hoaglin Drive which then took off at a high rate of speed and a short vehicle pursuit occurred. The pursuit was stopped for safety reasons. Kloppenburg was later caught and arrested by the Iowa State Patrol in the Henry County /Jefferson County line area after another vehicle pursuit. Zachary was charged with criminal mischief 2nd degree and Eluding by the Mt Pleasant PD. Iowa State Patrol filed additional charges.