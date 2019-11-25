Charlotte Louise Allen

Charlotte Louise Allen, 74, of New London, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

The memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday at Elliott Chapel with the family receiving friends beginning at 9:00 until the time of the service. Mr. Dan Dingus will officiate. According to her wishes her body has been cremated. A memorial has been established.

