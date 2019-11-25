Charlotte Louise AllenWritten by Theresa Rose on November 25, 2019
Charlotte Louise Allen, 74, of New London, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.
The memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday at Elliott Chapel with the family receiving friends beginning at 9:00 until the time of the service. Mr. Dan Dingus will officiate. According to her wishes her body has been cremated. A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.