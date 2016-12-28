Charlotte Elaine Scarff

Charlotte Elaine Scarff, 80, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016, at the Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Terry Jerrel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the White Oak Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in her memory.

