Charlotte Ann Weaver

Charlotte Ann Weaver, 73, of Birmingham, Iowa died on December 13, 2017 at Jefferson County Hospital in Fairfield. She was born to Virgil “Rip” and Ellen Decker Jones at Washington County Hospital on July 28, 1944. She married Bill Weaver on January 14, 1961 in Birmingham, Iowa. Although Charlotte dropped out of school to marry and start her family, she proudly received her GED in 1978.

In addition to caring for their 2 children, Charlotte and Bill provided foster care for several children for over 10 years. Charlotte also worked at Pamida, Angel Graphics and sold Avon. After retirement, she stayed busy by volunteering at the Closet in Fairfield until it closed, and then at Helping Hands in Keosauqua until her death. She was a member of The Friends of Birmingham. Charlotte loved camping, reading, garage sales, spending time with her family and soft serve ice cream.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; a son Robert (Carol) Weaver; a daughter, Cheryl (Lonnie) Borton; two grandsons, Cody and Colin Weaver; two granddaughters, Brandi and Aimee Simons; a great grandson, Blake; and twin great-granddaughters, Avery and Gracie.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and her sister, Jane Mathias.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday with the family present to greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Charlotte’s honor may be made to the Birmingham Log Cabin Restoration. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.