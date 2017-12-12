Charlie Shirkey

Charlie Shirkey, 68, formerly of Middletown, died at 11:48 PM Sunday, December 10, 2017, at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

Born November 14, 1949, in Fairfield, IA, he was the son of Wilbur George and Florence June Hill Shirkey. On May 10, 1975, he married Susan Lea Butler in Burlington, IA. They later divorced.

Charlie was a tool and die maker at General Electric, Huffman, Murry Iron, Hawkeye Group, and Precision Steel. He was the owner and operator of Middletown Tool & Die, and Quality Repair for many years.

He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He attended Southeastern Community College.

Charlie loved circle track racing. He went to Knoxville Nationals for many years. He enjoyed hunting,fishing and mushroom hunting. Helping others was charlie’s passion.

Survivors include his mother, Florence Wesely of Mt. Pleasant; life partner, Candas Carlene Pilkington of Mount Pleasant; two sons, Joshua Charles (Lois) Shirkey of Middletown, and Gabriel Francis Shirkey of Middletown; one grandson, Jason John Shirkey of Mount Pleasant; one brother, Mark (Janet) Wesely of Danville; three sisters, Sandra Allender, Nancy Weigert, and Amy (Todd) Mabeus all of Mount Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, his step-father, Merlin “Mike” Wesely who was a care-giver and father figure.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh~Thielen Crematory.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Charlie will be 6:00 PM Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Ned Fry officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial has been established in memory of Charlie Shirkey.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Charles’s obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.