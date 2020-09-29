Charlie Adams

Charlie Adams passed away on September 27th, 2020. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in their family graveyard at Bethel Church. Not one to waste a day, his request to be buried in his work overalls with a good 9/16 wrench and his favorite pair of blue handled channel locks will be honored, as he was sure they may need a good mechanic in heaven.

Drafted into the Korean War, Charlie spent 9 months on the front lines at Heartbreak Ridge. Charlie saved all his military pay to buy a new car when he returned to base in Colorado. While racing back home, he ran from a police car chasing him just so he could “see if the car could do what they told me”.

He enjoyed a long and happy marriage to Mary Adams and together they raised two children, Bill and Peggy. They spent their free time riding motorcycles with the Honda Gold Wings club and traveled over 100,000 miles together.

Charlie was a devoted grandfather of three and great grandfather to one. He spent the last 7 months of his life with his oldest granddaughter Kelly and her husband Jason. While they cared for Charlie, they all shared many laughs, watched a lot of car shows, and worked together to befriend the household kitten.

Charlie would like to remind everyone to keep their oil changed because oil is cheaper than parts, and to be kind to one another.

Friends may call from 9AM-1PM on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Kimzey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1PM for a 2 PM graveside funeral service at Bethel Chapel Cemetery, rural Wapello. Pastor Charles Courtney will officiate. Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside by Good Faith Lodge #235 AF & AM of Winfield. Military Honors will be conducted by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Detail. Masks and social distancing care are requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that funny stories and old memories of Charlie be mailed to his granddaughter Kelly Langfeldt at 12705 Marinda St., Omaha, NE, 68144 to be shared at a family gathering in the future.

