Charles Ray Arbogast

Charles Ray Arbogast, 91 of Wayland, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home in Wayland.

Open viewing and visitation will be Noon-6:00PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland. Mask and social distancing will be required. His body will be cremated and private family graveside will be held at a later date at the Cottonwood Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be designated to the Cottonwood Cemetery.

Ray was born October 19, 1929 in Dixon, IL the son of James Lloyd and Lois Irene (Spohn) Arbogast. He attended school in Coppock, and served in the US Navy.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Beeda Day, June 21, 1954 in Oxnard, CA. They returned to Iowa where Ray was a truck driver and later worked at Rath Packing plant in Columbus Junction, retiring after 22 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting mushrooms, camping and boating.

Survivors include 5 children, Barbara Starr of Wayland, Georgia Fort of Wayland, Tom Arbogast of Wayland (Nancy Arbogast of Columbus Junction), Cathy (Ron) Rich of Brighton and Tim (Peg) Arbogast of Wayland; one brother Dan (Alice) Arbogast of Tacoma, WA and sister Jean (Richard) Payne of Burlington; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, 2 sisters, Wilma Lowry and Karen Swift, 4 brothers Max, Lee, Smoke and Bob.