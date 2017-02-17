Charles L. Randolph

Charles L. Randolph, 79, of rural Keosauqua died at 9:22 A.M. Thursday February 16, 2017 at Great River Medical Center, Burlington. He was born May 20, 1937 in rural Bonaparte to Orville J. and Mary Householder Randolph.

He lived his life in the Bonaparte- Keosauqua area where he farmed his entire life in Van Buren County. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard, an avid square dancer, an excellent horseman and raised and trained Foundation Bred Quarter Horses. In his later years Charles enjoyed meeting every morning with his friends at the Jet Stop in Bonaparte that he affectionately called “the liars club”. He also enjoyed his meals and friendship at the Keosauqua meal site

He is survived by great-nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by two brothers and the love of his life, Lorene Kindle.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday February 19, 2017 at Dibble Cemetery south of Stockport. There will be no visitation. Memorials to Dibble Cemetery may be brought to the cemetery or mailed to 306 Pearl, Farmington, IA 52626. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements.