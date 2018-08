Charles L. “Chuck” Erue

Charles L. “Chuck” Erue, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Per his request, his body will be cremated. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on August 18th at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be directed to HCI Hospice Care Services.