Charles Herbert Quayle, Jr. 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
According to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.
