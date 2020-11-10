Charles Herbert Quayle, Jr.

Charles Herbert Quayle, Jr. 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Jim Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until time of service on Saturday at the Murphy Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Relay of Life and or to Midwest Old Threshers for a bench.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.