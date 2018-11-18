Charles Dyall

Charles H. Dyall, Jr., 101, of Florissant, MO and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, November 1, 2018 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.

The funeral service for Mr. Dyall will be at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 24th at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, IA. The Reverend Deborah K. Stowers, Senior Pastor, First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9 PM on Friday, Nov. 23rd at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or the Mt. Pleasant CSD Music Department.

Charles Herbert Dyall, Jr. was born April 5, 1917 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of C. Herbert and Ruth Margaret (Fortney) Dyall. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1935. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College and graduated in 1939. While at Iowa Wesleyan, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. On October 13, 1940 at the First Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Charles was united in marriage to Marjorie Elizabeth Hope. Mrs. Dyall preceded him in death at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, May 28, 2007.

After graduating from college, Charles began a career in photography at his father’s studio, Dyall Photography. He was the second generation at the studio, which was the oldest photography studio west of the Mississippi. During World War II, Charles was called to the service of his country. He entered the United States Army on November 27, 1942 at Camp Dodge, IA. He was stationed at the 1718 Command Headquarters Detachment at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Charles served as a photographic Laboratory Technician and was in charge of the photo lab at Ft. Leonard Wood. He was honorably discharged on March 10, 1946 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri.

Charles returned to Mt. Pleasant where he took over the studio. He owned and operated Dyall Photography until his retirement in 1980. During his time running Dyall Studio, he developed, printed, and hand oiled the portraits until photography technology changed from black and white to color portraits.. He specialized in large wall portraits and won many awards at state and national competitions. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Mt. Pleasant Rotary Club. For many years, Marjorie and he sang in the Rhythm Rockers, a senior retiree’s vocal ensemble. He belonged to numerous bridge clubs where he played Duplicate Bridge. Charles played tennis well into his 80’s and was a gifted singer and musician. At age 98, Charles was honored as one of the World War II Veterans to go on the Honor Flight to memorials in Washington DC. He loved his family, music, tennis, bridge and enjoyed challenging everyone with his extensive vocabulary.

Those thankful for sharing in Charles’ life include his 4 children: Don Dyall of Mt. Pleasant, Hope (Dyall) Scarff and her husband Dave of Mt. Pleasant, John and Eileen (May) Dyall of Florissant, MO and Brad and Connie (Elmore) Dyall of Orlando, Florida. Five grandchildren, Misty (Scarff) and Tom Blaskey, Shasta (Scarff) and James Holmes, Kathryn (Dyall) and Aaron Nicely, Adam and Emily (Reinier) Dyall and Alyssa Dyall and eight great grandchildren.

His parents, wife and 2 sisters, Lydia Wilmeth and Dorothy Coeburg, preceded Charles in death.