Charles Dyall, Jr.

Charles H. Dyall, Jr., 101, of Florissant, MO and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, November 1, 2018 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.

The funeral service for Mr. Dyall will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 24th at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, IA. The Reverend Deborah K. Stowers, Senior Pastor, First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with Military Honors Conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9 PM on Friday, Nov. 23rd at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or the Mt. Pleasant CSD Music Department.