Charles Curtis Conner, Jr,

Charles Curtis Conner, Jr, 90, of Mt. Pleasant died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Henry County Health Center.

Charles was born August 5, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Nellie (Riley) Conner, Sr. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1949. He worked at the Ordinance Plant for a couple of years. He served his country in the United States Army. On January 21, 1957, Charles was united in marriage to Josephine Graber at the Bible Missionary parsonage in Mt. Pleasant. Charles worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation in maintenance for 38 years and was a Reflexologist for many years. He was a charter member of the Pilgrim Nazarene Church in Mt. Pleasant and served as Sunday School Superintendent. He enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by his two sons: Marion (Darlene) Conner of Mt. Pleasant; Wendell (Deborah) Conner of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren: Jason (Claire) Conner, Bradley Conner, Cassandra “Cassie” Conner, Carissa (Ryan) Eads; a sister: Evelyn Erickson of Libertyville; a half-brother: Vern (Carolyn) Dorothy of Mt. Pleasant; and adopted family: Teri Sandidge, Annette Sammons and Kenny Gaulke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister Jenny Septer, three half-sisters: Avis Smithburg, Dixie Tennison, Mildred Ingalls; and four half-brothers: Raymond Conner, Forrest Conner, Lum Conner, and Freddie Conner.

Visitation will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020, from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, the family will not be present. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery rural Trenton with full military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Mt. Pleasant Pilgrim Nazarene Church and Green Mound Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.