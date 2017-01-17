Charles “Chuck” Woods

Charles “Chuck” Woods, 72, of rural Hillsboro, IA, passed away, Saturday, January 14, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 19 at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Charles “Chuck” Eugene Woods was born at Trenton, IA February 5, 1944 to Max Eugene and Ruby Leone Parker Woods. He attended Trenton School through the eighth grade. On August 17, 1964 Chuck married Carolyn Sue Blythe in New London, IA.

Farming started Chuck’s work career but over the years he had many different experiences including: Burlington Northern Railroad, maintenance at IAAP in C yard, Mt. Pleasant Utilities water department, Vega Industries as a crane operator, and finally Buff’s Truck Stop as a custodian.

He enjoyed woodworking, making jewelry and various crafts. He received most enjoyment from time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of Montrose, IA, two daughters, Tammy Sue (Randy) Corbisier of Mt. Pleasant, Peggy (David) Yarber of Hillsboro, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Jim (Betty) Woods of Houghton, IA, and a sister Regina Ackles of Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Along with his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Ann Coleman, and siblings Willa Church, Mary Blythe, Othal Woods, Ethal Woods and Shirley Stevens.