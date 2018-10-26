Charles C. “Chuck” Bennett

Charles C. “Chuck” Bennett, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA and formerly of Helena, MT, died Monday, October 15, 2018 at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant. He is the brother of Martha “Marty” Schumacher of Mt. Pleasant.

A Funeral Service for Chuck Bennett is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, October, 29, 2018 at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home

Chuck was born August 26, 1928 in Mapleton, IA. He was the son of Sam Bennett and Maurine Cutter Bennett Lindsey. He graduated from Powell County High School in Ovando, MT and the University of Nebraska Omaha with a BS degree in Political Science in 1973. On August 2, 1952 at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington DC, Chuck was united in marriage to Rita Olga deLeva. Mrs. Bennett died August 30, 2014 at their home in Helena.

Mr. Bennett had over 43 years of professional experience in computer operation, 36 of those in data processing, ranging from basic computer operation to supervision, systems analysis, testing, configuration management and quality assurance. He began his career in the United States Air Force and remained there for over 15 years. Following his honorable discharge as a Master Sargent, he then was involved in computer operations for a multitude of companies, including work as a civilian for the US Air Force. His expertise in computer operations allowed him and his wife to travel and live in numerous parts of the world. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Air Force Sergeants Association.

Survivors include his siblings – Martha “Marty” Schumacher of Mt. Pleasant, Jim Bennett of Gillette, WY, A. Jon Lindsey of Des Moines, IA, Alvin “Butch” Lindsey of Chariton, IA and Carey Lindsey of Marshalltown, IA; 2 sisters-in-law, Tsure Cloud of El Paso, TX and Anna Marie Kotonis of Arizona and a multitude of nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents and wife, Chuck is preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Robert, Don and Earl Bennett; Karen K. Brockman; James L.H. , Marvin and Wil Lindsey; Gladys Johnson; Pauline Smaky, Minnie Curry, Lorraine Gustenberger, Donna Nystrom and Fred Lindsey.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Chuck.