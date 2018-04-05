Charlene Ellenore (Fotsch) Hood

Charlene Ellenore (Fotsch) Hood, 93, of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Solon Nursing Care Center in Solon, Iowa.

Born February 18, 1925 in Boone, Iowa the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Anderson) Fotsch. On October 20, 1946, she married Robert Ben Hood in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2006.

Survivors include one son: Steven (Kathy) Hood of Bonaparte, Iowa; two granddaughters: Erin (Josh) Hale of Ely, Iowa and Alicia Salger of Ely, Iowa: five great grandchildren: Josiah, Jordyn, Nathan and Noah Hale and Danica Salger; one sister: Dorothy Klinkhammer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers: Harold Fotsch of Mendota Heights, Minnesota and Wesley (Nancy) Fotsch of Solon Iowa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert; parents, two brothers and three sisters. Charlene graduated from Farmington High School. She worked for Birtman Electric in Rock Island, Illinois for six years. In 1950, she and her husband Robert purchased a farm west of Farmington in which they farmed for twenty-five years. She was also a supervisor for Farmington Senior Center for twenty-seven years. Charlene was a life-long member of Farmington United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters play in sporting events, spending time with her great-grandchildren and her dog “Missy”, playing cards with friends, traveling with Robert and reading. She also enjoyed playing basketball while in high school and had participated in two state tournaments.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 Saturday at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating. Burial will be at the Farmington Cemetery. Memorials have been established in her memory for the Farmington Methodist Church, Farmington EMT’s or Bonaparte First Responders. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.