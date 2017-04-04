Charges Pending Following Search

On Thursday, March 30th, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 405 E Jackson Street in Salem. The search warrant was in corroboration with an ongoing investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Upon execution of the search warrant, two (2) firearms, narcotics and paraphernalia were seized. Assisting with the execution of the search warrant were the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Winfield Police Department and New London Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.