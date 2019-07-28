Charges Filed in Connection with Fire

Six people have been charged in connection with a fire near the Oakland Mills dam. On July 22th, at approximately 7:15PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of this active fire that occurred in the log jam on the south shore of the Oakland Mills camping area. Responding units arrived on scene and the fire was able to be safely put out without issue. The ignition source of this fire appears to have been caused by the use of fireworks. As a result of this incident and investigation multiple individuals were charged for the use of fireworks outside the dates allowed and charges were filed. Individuals receiving charges were Trenton Saner, Tanner Helmick, Brandon Hart, Levi Stevens, Jordan Matheney, and Tyler Nelson.

No damage or injuries resulted from this incident. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the Henry County Conservation Office, and members of the public