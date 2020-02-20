Charges Filed in Connection With Burglaries in Fairfield and Surrounding Communities

Since the summer of 2019, Fairfield and the surrounding communities have suffered a rash of late night and early morning business burglaries and break-ins. These crimes appear primarily financially motivated, as cash, merchandise, lottery tickets, and other valuables were stolen. In addition to stealing cash and other valuables, the perpetrators committed acts of criminal mischief and pointless vandalism against the local businesses.

After an exhaustive and thorough investigation led by Lt. Kinsella of the Fairfield Police Department, with the assistance of other local law enforcement agencies, has developed probable cause to make arrests on some of the burglaries committed. As of this release, charges have been filed for break-ins against the following businesses:

1. Fairfield Golf and Country Club in Fairfield

2. La Hacienda in Fairfield

3. Impact Fitness in Fairfield

4. Eagles Club in Fairfield

5. Too Good To Be Through in Fairfield

6. India Café in Fairfield (burglarized on two separate occasions)

7. Imperial Buffet in Fairfield

8. Boyd’s Grocery in Keosauqua (charges brought by Van Burren County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges have also been filed and arrests have been made for possession of stolen property and fraud relating to the redemption of stolen lottery tickets stolen from Boyd’s Grocery but redeemed and recovered in Jefferson County. Members of the public should be advised that it is a crime to steal lottery tickets, but it is also a separate crime to attempt to redeem lottery tickets which have been stolen.

Charges filed include felony conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, lottery fraud, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Individuals charged include Brian Maguire out of Birmingham IA, Michael Ennen out of Fairfield IA, and one juvenile. None of the individuals charged are accused of committing every one of the crimes. Additional arrests are expected shortly.

The complete list of affected area businesses includes a number of burglaries for which charges have not yet been filed. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated for other businesses affected by this crime spree. Individuals with information relating to the recent burglaries are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (641) 472-4146.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless found guilty in a Court of Law.