CHANGE TO WACO ADMISSION POLICY FOR INDOOR ACTIVITIES.

WACO High School will no longer be restricting admission to events in the gymnasium.

WACO fans will sit on the north side of the gym and opposing fans will sit on the south side of the gym. WACO Students will use the stage as a student section.

Per School Board decision, masks are recommended. We ask that family groups please sit together and socially distance themselves from other

families by 6ft. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and watch the game online. Games will still be stream online at the WACOWarriorLive YouTube channel. All levels will be streamed. If you have not already subscribed to the YouTube channel, you can find it at www.tinyurl.com/WACOLive.

If you have any questions please contact WACO Athletic Director, Chad Edeker at

chad.edeker@wacocsd.org or WACO HS Principal, Tim Bartels at tim.bartels@wacocsd.org.