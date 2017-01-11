Chamber Unveils Legislative Agenda

Chamber members urged to attend Legislative Lunch

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs Committee has just completed their 2017 Legislative Agenda which has been approved by the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. They will unveil this important document at a Legislative Lunch on Friday, January 13 from 11:30 am–1:00 pm at the Mount Pleasant Golf & Country Club .

“This will be a great opportunity to hear our priorities and to also wish our legislators, Representative Dave Heaton and Senator Rich Taylor, good luck as they begin the 2017 Legislative Session” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President.

Topics covered in this year’s agenda include Economic Development, Workforce, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Tax Policy and Housing. The agenda was formalized with input from Chamber members, perfected by the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee and approved by the Chamber Board of Directors.

This event is open to chamber members only. Chamber members can register by calling Kristi Ray 319-385-3101 ext. 223.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 355 businesses, organizations and individual members.