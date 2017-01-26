Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

MOUNT PLEASANT— This Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will kick-off the first of a four-part Legislative Breakfast series with our elected state officials. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Dave Heaton will be there to address an important topic each month.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, January 28 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library International Room . This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary.

Joining our elected officials this month to discuss the important topic of Education will be Mount Pleasant Community Schools Superintendent John Henriksen, DeWayne Frazier Vice President for Academic Affairs at Iowa Wesleyan University and Dr. Michael Ash, President of Southeastern Community College.

We will discuss education for the first half of the program and then we open the discussion to any other matters you would like to address with our elected officials. Thanks to members of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs Committee for hosting the breakfast.

Mark your calendars for future breakfast on Saturday, February 25; Saturday, March 25; and Saturday, April 22. For more information about the breakfast please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 ext. 223 or email kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 355 businesses, organizations and individual members.