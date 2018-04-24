Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

MOUNT PLEASANT— This Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host the final of a four-part Legislative Breakfast series with our elected state officials. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Dave Heaton will be there to address the audience.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, April 28 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library International Room . This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary.

Elected officials have been asked to talk about education this week, specifically K-12 budgets and policy changes. After comments concerning education, we will open the discussion to any other matters you would like to address with our elected officials. Thanks to members of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs Committee for hosting the breakfast.

For more information about the breakfast please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 ext. 223 or email kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 360 businesses, organizations and individual members.