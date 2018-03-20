Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

This Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host the third of a four-part Legislative Breakfast series with our elected state officials. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Dave Heaton will be there to address an important topic each month.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 24 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library International Room . This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary.

We have asked our elected officials to talk about healthcare this week, specifically the status of Iowa’s Medicaid system. After comments concerning healthcare, we will open the discussion to any other matters you would like to address with our elected officials. Thanks to members of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs Committee for hosting the breakfast.

Mark your calendars for our final breakfast on Saturday, April 28 when we will discuss education. For more information about the breakfast, please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 ext. 223 or email kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.