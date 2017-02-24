Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

MOUNT PLEASANT— This Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host the second of a four-part Legislative Breakfast series with our elected state officials. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Dave Heaton will be there to address an important topic each month.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library International Room . This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary.

Joining our elected officials this month to discuss the important topic of Taxes will be Shahid Hussain who is an Assistant Professor in the Business Division of Iowa Wesleyan University and John Hendrickson, Public Policy Research Analyst with Public Interest Institute. The moderator for this session will be Dan McCabe, Wells Fargo Advisors LLC.

We will discuss tax related issues for the first half of the program and then we open the discussion to any other matters the audience would like to discuss with our elected officials. Thanks to members of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs Committee for hosting the breakfast.

Mark your calendars for future breakfast on Saturday, March 25 and Saturday, April 22. For more information about the breakfast please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 ext. 223 or email kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 355 businesses, organizations and individual members.