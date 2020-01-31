Chamber “Citizen of the Year” Mary Elgar!

You’ve heard the saying, small town life isn’t a spectator sport. Growing up in Mt. Pleasant Mary Elgar’s parents reminded her of this often and Mary has taken it to heart, making it a family tradition. Thursday night Mary was recognized at the annual Chamber Banquet as the Citizen of the Year, the same recognition her father Lany received in 1984. Mt. Pleasant School Supt John Henriksen nominated Mary for the honor citing her expertise in leadership on several recent community projects… the jail bond referendum passage, bringing ag classes and the FFA program back to Mt. Pleasant High School, the pickball court construction fundraising and tireless support of the continuing Union Block building renovation work. Iowa Wesleyan University joined in on the nomination lauding Mary for her work on the University Board of Trustees. In announcing the award Chamber Executive VP Kristi Ray said Mary had made a significant impact on the community and has helped bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the community.