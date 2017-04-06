Chamber Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

In the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, more than 250 businesses have less than 25 employees. Those businesses contribute over $60,000 to the Chamber annually and collectively, small business accounts for more than 1200 jobs in the community.

“Every day, small businesses are working to grow their business, create jobs, and improve their community.” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

To showcase small business, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is pleased to announce that Small Business Week will be celebrated May 1-5, 2017. In conjunction, we are announcing five finalists for the 2017 Small Business of the Year award. Congratulations to Main Street Cinemas, Your Dream Home Furniture and Floors, Sarah’s Bridal Gallery, Egli Landscapes and Northeast Animal Hospital.

Small Business Week will kick-off with a celebration at SIP on Monday, May 1 at 8:00 am and will commence with the announcement of the Small Business of the Year at a special luncheon on Friday, May 5 at 11:30 am at the Mount Pleasant Golf & Country Club. Other events that week will include Alive After Five at Athletico on Wednesday, May 3 and ribbon cuttings at each of the finalists throughout the week.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 355 businesses, organizations and individual members.