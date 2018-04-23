CHAMBER AND MOUNT PLEASANT MIDDLE SCHOOL WORKING TOGETHER TO TAKE AWAY HUNGER

MOUNT PLEASANT— This week, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance and the Mount Pleasant Middle School are working together to take away hunger. On April 24-26, middle school students and business people will work together in a meal packaging event. This is a great opportunity to teach students to be community minded and for them to engage in volunteerism inside and outside of our community.

The goal this year is to package 125,000 meals! To reach this goal, the students will be partnering with multiple businesses, community volunteers, and community organizations. This effort is being spearheaded by Take Away Hunger, a local non-profit designed to mobilize cities to feed nations.

The meals will be shipped to Vidor, Texas through the sponsorship of Moutrie Trucking and Ruschill Incorporated. Vidor, Texas is still in the process of recovering from last year’s hurricane. This community has been devastated and many struggles still face the community.

Each meal cost just .25 cents to feed a family, four full meals for just $1. Donations can be made at www.takeawayhunger.com or directly to the Mount Pleasant Middle School or the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about this effort, please contact Jeremy Klopfenstein at jeremy.klopfenstein@mtpcsd.org or by calling 319-385-7730.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.