Chamber Alliance Presents Legislative Priorities

Thursday, during a lunch hosted by the Mt. Pleasant Chamber Government Affairs committee, the Chamber Alliance presented its’ Legislative priorities to Representative Dave Heaton and Senator Rich Taylor. The priorities were accompanied by the following intro…..

“The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is a proud consortium of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry

County Tourism. We exist to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth.

The purpose of this set of position statements is to reflect the issues that we believe are in the best interests of the business community in Mount Pleasant and Henry County. Through this document the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance calls for pro-business legislation and regulations. As an Alliance, we believe the federal government, State of Iowa and our local community must do everything possible to encourage investment and job creation.”

Legislative Priorities for 2018

 Our leading priority this year is economic development and workforce. We must offer a competitive business climate that will retain Iowa companies, attract new business and talent to the state. Maintaining economic development tools, such as the High-Quality Jobs program, are critical to our future growth. Preparing Iowa’s workforce must include continued investment in workforce issues such as the Future Ready Iowa Initiative and job training programs.

 Next, it is vital that Iowa has an educational system that prepares students to succeed in a very competitive economy. We encourage a focus on preparing Iowa’s future workforce with the quality education that readies high school graduates for either a college education or vocational training. The state must support these efforts by allowing schools to certify their budgets on time and at a level that is both appropriate and sustainable.

 Finally, the Mount Pleasant/Henry County community is acutely aware of the problems and challenges facing rural healthcare. While there are many obstacles causing these challenges, none more critical than the state’s decision to privatize the Medicaid system. Therefore, we call for immediate repeal of Medicaid privatization and a complete review on how to improve that system in the future.

Economic Development

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance recognizes local economic development tools as invaluable and integral pieces of Iowa’s economic development efforts. A well-executed economic development program promotes job creation, enhances the tax base over the duration of the program, and allows local governments to incur debt in a sustainable manner. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports:

• Economic development programs that attract quality jobs, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and help put Iowa over the top for businesses looking for a place to invest as well as helping those already here expand their operations.

• Iowa’s direct incentives budget, a critical part of successful recruitment, via the High-Quality Jobs Program, which is critical if Iowa wants to compete for investment and jobs.

• Local control over TIF districts for continued utilization of dollars for both horizontal and vertical infrastructure development and encourage its use as an incentive tool for job creation projects.

• Funding the Economic Development Authority’s administrative funding, incentive fund, and financial assistance tax credit pool.

• Increased funding in the State of Iowa’s tourism spending for communities, regions and the State to maximize the economic development opportunity of tourism.

• Tax credits and programs that have a documented Return on Investment with clear objectives for growing the economy through capital investment, spurring higher wages and creating quality jobs. Programs such as the Workforce Housing Tax Credits that covers the basic needs of a community by providing quality affordable housing; Historic Preservation Credits that aid in revitalizing and continuing the legacy of important properties; and the Redevelopment Tax Credits that promote investment in a community are all important programs.

• New initiatives that center on rural and small community economic development.

Workforce

Despite relatively low unemployment in the State, workforce issues remain a top priority for Iowa. Iowa’s businesses are finding it difficult to find qualified candidates with the appropriate skills who are ready to work. It is imperative for Iowa to prioritize workforce training and we applaud Governor Kim Reynolds for her dedication to the Future Ready Iowa Initiative. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports:

• Iowa Jobs Training Programs (260E and 260F) that are administered by one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges which expand Iowa’s workforce through new employee training, increasing the employees’ skill set and improving productivity of employers.

• Opportunities for students to enter vocational education in the state of Iowa.

• Collaborative efforts between the community colleges and Iowa Wesleyan University to enhance proper educational skills and abilities for preparation for both higher education and the workplace.

Education

It is vital that Iowa has an educational system that prepares students to succeed in a very competitive economy. With the cost of education increasing and standards decreasing it is important that Iowa’s educational system have a strong core curriculum to make sure students are prepared for both higher education and/or the workplace. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports the following policies concerning education:

• Preparing Iowa’s future workforce with the quality education that readies high school graduates for either a college education or vocational training without the need for academic remediation.

• Policies to aid rural areas that are faced with high transportation costs for busing children to and from school.

• Action on K-12 funding that allows schools to certify budgets on time, is equitable across the range of Iowa’s diverse school districts and is at a level that is both appropriate and sustainable.

• Support continued incremental increases in funding for the Iowa Tuition Grant, which provides aid to financially qualified Iowans who elect to attend a private, nonprofit college or university in Iowa.

• Review of the current community college structure and mission to ensure they are meeting the needs of their respective regions.

Healthcare

The trends in healthcare are a growing concern at every level of government. One reason for this concern is that healthcare is a growing sector with increased cost in all states, including Iowa. We are all acutely aware of the problems and challenges facing the healthcare industry. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports:

• Repealing the current system and looking for ways to improve future programs to privatize the state’s Medicaid systems.

• Funding for preventative programs to address the growing problems such as alcohol, opioid, substance abuse and mental health.

• Fewer federal mandates that are increasing health insurance for both business and their employees.

Transportation and Infrastructure

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance understands the vital importance of an established transportation system that connects Southeast Iowa within the region and beyond. Addressing transportation and infrastructure concerns is necessary to continue everyday business and attract new developers to the area. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports:

• A concerted effort to attract broadband investment to establish the broadband infrastructure for our economic future including funding for the Connect Every Acre grant program, additional incentives and the adoption of a regulatory climate that encourages private investment.

• Funding at the Iowa Department of Transportation for rail service into industrial parks and sites appropriate for rail projects.

• Continued reinvestment in city and county roads and infrastructure even as budget challenges exist.

• Completing Highway 34 into Illinois.

• Fully funding the Transportation Investment Moves the Economy in the 21st Century Fund (TIME-21) and other efforts to maintain transportation and infrastructure dollars via the federal government.

• Additional funding sources and flexible policies to sufficiently address needed water infrastructure improvements in the future.

Tax Policy

Iowa remains 40th for business climate in the Tax Foundation’s 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index. Complexity is a driving factor in Iowa’s poor ranking. Iowa’s tax code is not competitive and puts Iowa businesses at a severe disadvantage. We support:

• Simplifying the overall tax code to make it more competitive and equitable.

• Efforts to simplify and reduce corporate income taxes to better market Iowa as a destination for job-creating investments and making us more competitive with neighboring states.

• Allowing states to collect sales tax from out-of-state establishments to reduce the inequity that now exists between online sellers and bricks-and-mortar businesses.

• Preserving the federal deductibility is a key right of Iowa taxpayers and must be preserved.

General Business

To be positioned for growth, Iowa must maintain forward thinking business practices within state government. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance supports:

• Strong financial prudence and spending restraints across all levels of government.

• A concerted effort to modernize and reform budget practices which should include multi-year budgeting and review of expenditures.

• Fully funding existing budget obligations including tax credits and promised backfill to local governments related to the property tax reforms of 2013.

• Efforts to reduce revenue demand from local and state governments through public pension reforms and other measures that can positively impact local government budgets without tax increases.